National Committee against coronavirus to decide on Tehran's quarantine

The Tehran governorate has rejected some fake and false news about Tehran's quarantine and announced that new decisions made by National Committee against Coronavirus will be approved by evening on March 14

"Today, the National Committee against Coronavirus will approve the new decisions,” Amin Babaei, Director General of Public Relations and International Affairs of Tehran's Governorate said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He added that the executive agencies of Tehran province will be notified about the approved decisions by the end of today.

He has stated that so far no decision has been taken on the quarantine of Tehran.

"Any news about Tehran's quarantine is utterly false and no one except National Committee against Coronavirus has the right to comment on this matter."

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.



Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.



The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.