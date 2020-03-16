Rouhani: Iran's Health Ministry to implement more coronavirus screening procedures

TEHRAN, Iran, March 16

Iran's Health and Interior ministries are to implement coronavirus screening on the country roads from March 17, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

"The ministries would announce the roads that are open for transportation, while after the screening, the persons suspected of being infected will be either quarantined or sent to their homes or hospitals," said Rouhani at a meeting of the National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"We encourage people to cooperate with administrative staff and avoid traveling, so we can overcome the coronavirus situation and have healthy society," the head of state stressed.

The president has asked the national media to provide reliable and educative information and collaborate with the health sector.

"While schools and university students are behind schedule, there should be a time in the future to compensate for the closure of classes. The Ministry of Education has provided suggestions that are approved and will be announced," Rouhani said.

"The government officials will work during Nowruz holidays, while the armed forces are stationed at their posts," he noted.

"We have adopted regulations for businesses that suffered from coronavirus, and the businesses that provided help to the health care sector will receive compensation in taxes," Rouhani added.

"We advised all people to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travelling and follow health protocols," the head of state said.