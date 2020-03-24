Death toll from coronavirus increases in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

About 122 people have died of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran over the past day, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing Ministry.

The official said that 1,762 people were infected with coronavirus in the past day.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 24,800 people have been infected, 1,934 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 8,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.