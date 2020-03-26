Iran imposes restrictions on traveling, gatherings to curb coronavirus spread

TEHRAN, Iran, March 26

Trend:

Iran is to impose new regulation to limit traveling and reduce transportation between cities to prevent further spread of the coronavirus infection, said the country's Interior Minister Rahmani Fazli, Trend reports via IRNA.

He said the restrictions on traveling would reduce transportation.

"Our effort is to shut parks, shopping malls and all busy centers across the country except stores that provide necessary goods to prevent unnecessary gatherings," he said.

"We advise people to cooperate," he said, following the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers and President Hassan Rouhani.

"The duration of this disease and its growing casualties depend on people's cooperation regarding social distancing. There is no limitation in providing equipment, medicine, hospital beds , nurses and expert in the country," he added.

"There will be big economic damages and casualties if the cycle of the disease is not cut short. There are many businesses that are closed, also the closure of restaurants and other small businesses will result in people losing their jobs and eventually this will affect Iran's economy," he said.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 24,800 people have been infected, 1,934 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 8,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.