Hassan Rouhani: No currency shortage in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

There will be no problem with currency supply in Iran in the current year (starting from March 20, 2020), said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRINN.

According to Rouhani, daily statistics show that Iran will continue to be supplied with the necessary products. The president said that 4 million tons of products will be imported to Iran in the coming days.

Rouhani added that, coronavirus could stay in Iran in the coming months or until the end of the year.

"Therefore, some restrictions are possible. There is a long way to go to fight the coronavirus," he said.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 47,500 people have been infected, 3,036 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 15,400 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.