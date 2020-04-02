Number of people infected with coronavirus in Iran keeps increasing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

More than 2,875 people infected with the coronavirus (COVID 19) over the past day in Iran, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing Ministry.

According to Jahanpur, as many as 124 people have died from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Jahanpur said that currently 3,956 people are in critical condition.

The official said that about 69 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Iran so far (April 2).

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 50,400 people have been infected, 3,160 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 16,700 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.