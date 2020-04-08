Iranian official rules out early re-opening of schools

TEHRAN, Iran, April.8

Trend:

Iran will not risk the health of students by opening schools early, while virtual exams are still not on the agenda, said the deputy education minister.

"The students' health has priority over education, and the National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus will decide the timeline for opening schools," said Alireza Kamarei, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"The pupils' knowledge will be evaluated based on their study in primary schools, while the secondary schools will be tested differently. We have prepared our proposals, but the headquarters should give its final resolution," the official added.

"The Education Ministry will follow the instructions of the Health Ministry," Kamarei said.

"It's possible that virtual exams will be run in various forms, but so far, no decision has not been made by the Education Ministry," he added. "Meanwhile, the exams for the final year of high schools should be arranged at standard locations and based on standard tests."

"There was no discussion over the specific timeline to end school year early, while there are possibilities of holding classes in even and odd days after the situation is safe. However, we don't know for how long the situation with the coronavirus spread will last," he said.