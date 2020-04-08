Iranian official rules out early re-opening of schools

Iran 8 April 2020 15:07 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian official rules out early re-opening of schools

TEHRAN, Iran, April.8

Trend:

Iran will not risk the health of students by opening schools early, while virtual exams are still not on the agenda, said the deputy education minister.

"The students' health has priority over education, and the National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus will decide the timeline for opening schools," said Alireza Kamarei, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"The pupils' knowledge will be evaluated based on their study in primary schools, while the secondary schools will be tested differently. We have prepared our proposals, but the headquarters should give its final resolution," the official added.

"The Education Ministry will follow the instructions of the Health Ministry," Kamarei said.

"It's possible that virtual exams will be run in various forms, but so far, no decision has not been made by the Education Ministry," he added. "Meanwhile, the exams for the final year of high schools should be arranged at standard locations and based on standard tests."

"There was no discussion over the specific timeline to end school year early, while there are possibilities of holding classes in even and odd days after the situation is safe. However, we don't know for how long the situation with the coronavirus spread will last," he said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Latest
Kazakhstan resumes railway transit of metal rolling from China to Russia Transport 15:40
Azerbaijan's Atena LLC talks introducing date of new dairy products Business 15:40
Shakir Rahimov: The government is taking necessary steps to reduce the impact of the pandemic Economy 15:30
Turkmenistan aims to increase its cotton production Business 15:25
Azerbaijan's Technol LLC talks plans for increasing production Business 15:14
Baku’s internet provider discloses innovative and exclusive solutions in ICT field Economy 15:13
Iranian official rules out early re-opening of schools Iran 15:07
Shuakhevi HPP starts commercial production of electricity in Georgia Oil&Gas 14:54
Iran's coronavirus death toll reaches psychological barrier Iran 14:46
Georgian agriculture minister rules out bread price hikes Business 14:34
Iran appreciates support of Heydar Aliyev Center amid coronavirus Society 14:30
Turkmenistan's private sector boosts production Business 14:18
Number of POS terminals in Azerbaijan grows Finance 14:13
Uzbekneftegaz continues to boost gas production of Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 14:10
WHO: Azerbaijan steps up COVID-19 preparedness and readiness measures Society 14:10
Kazakhstan to launch pipe production to decrease import dependence Business 14:02
ERIELL Group restores another well in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13:57
Romania’s IT GRUP in Azerbaijan talks about work on ongoing, new projects Economy 13:53
Baku Textile Factory to double production of medical masks Business 13:46
Rouhani: Iran to become self-sufficient in production of coronavirus testing kits Iran 13:45
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 13:35
Electricity generation increases in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:32
TAV Airports updates on negotiations for purchase of Kazakhstan’s Almaty airport Business 13:28
Azerbaijan's Ganja Automobile Plant operating under special quarantine requirements Economy 13:25
Georgian National Center for Disease Control: Number of COVID-19 cases may double Georgia 13:11
Chief infectiologist: Azerbaijan mobilizes all forces to protect public health Society 13:08
Turkmenistan launches competition to find talented IT specialists Turkmenistan 13:04
Spain warns EU future at risk over financial response to coronavirus Europe 13:03
ECB urges measures worth 1.5 trillion euros this year to tackle virus crisis Europe 12:55
China supplies raw materials for manufacturing of medical masks to Uzbekistan Business 12:43
Customs revenues of Iran's Kermanshah province increases Business 12:30
Tesla to furlough workers, cut employee salaries due to coronavirus US 12:28
Thailand reports 111 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths Other News 12:27
MOL Group lowering capital spending in response to COVID-19 Oil&Gas 12:26
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 103,228, deaths to 1,861 Europe 12:25
Amazon to suspend delivery service competing with UPS, FedEx US 12:24
Kazakhstan's oil extraction volume forecast for 2Q2020 revealed Oil&Gas 12:20
Payment card turnover considerably grows in Azerbaijan Finance 12:15
Azerbaijani oil price increases Oil&Gas 12:14
Minister: Payments by entrepreneurs to Azerbaijan's State Social Security Fund may be reduced Society 12:10
MOL Group can temporarily curtail production in some int’l assets Oil&Gas 12:09
Secondary housing prices up in Kazakhstan Business 12:09
Azerbaijan's Compulsory Insurance Bureau talks calendar contributions Economy 11:55
EIA reveals forecasts for Turkmenistan’s oil output Oil&Gas 11:54
Exports of products of Iran's West Azerbaijan Province increases Business 11:45
2020 may see largest decline in global oil consumption since 1990 Oil&Gas 11:42
EBRD to help Uzbekistan to finance its small business Finance 11:39
EIA lowers forecasts for Brent, WTI prices Oil&Gas 11:31
Iran Energy Exchange reveals goods to be on sale April 8 Oil&Gas 11:30
Britain eases rules to speed up company capital raising Europe 11:14
Donations to Azerbaijan's Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus increase Society 11:13
EIA revises down forecasts for Azerbaijan’s oil output Oil&Gas 11:13
UK PM Johnson stable after second night in intensive care battling COVID-19 Europe 11:12
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV announces tender to for equipment installation Tenders 11:01
ATMs in Azerbaijan not to charge fees on social payments - minister Economy 11:01
Uzbekistan reveals its coronavirus-related statistics for April 8 Uzbekistan 10:48
UK fashion retailer ASOS raises 247 million pounds in placing Europe 10:43
France's central bank estimates first-quarter GDP shrunk 6% from previous quarter Europe 10:41
Azerbaijan prolongs term of unemployment insurance payments Economy 10:38
Iran trying to activate trade foreign offices Iran 10:31
Georgia reports 208 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Georgia 10:26
Gold price down in Azerbaijan on April 8 Finance 10:25
Baku Higher Oil School starts accepting students for SPM program Society 10:24
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:21
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 8 Finance 10:19
Azerbaijan to build six modular hospitals to fight coronavirus Politics 10:18
Iranian currency rates for April 8 Finance 10:14
Azerbaijani company to increase milk production Business 10:04
Economist talks Iranian government's support for low-income class during COVID-19 pandemic Business 09:55
COVID-19 to drag down capex for exploration and production Oil&Gas 09:10
Israel signs 25.2-mln-USD deal with BGI on COVID-19 testing equipment Israel 08:53
Kazakhstan reports 704 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection Kazakhstan 08:20
S. Korea reports 53 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 10,384 Other News 07:51
South Korea's Moon announces $29.5 billion additional cheap loans for exporters Other News 07:19
First patients arrive at London's new coronavirus hospital Europe 06:53
Israeli company develops robot for automatic COVID-19 tests Israel 06:21
Tunisia reports 623 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Other News 05:43
Mainland China reports 62 new confirmed cases of coronavirus Other News 05:17
Brazil's COVID-19 cases rise to 13,717, with 667 deaths Other News 04:45
Jack Dorsey vows to donate $1 billion to fight the coronavirus US 04:13
Trump considering suspending funding to WHO US 03:41
Canada to press U.S. further on medical supplies, Trudeau says Other News 03:08
Trump administration seeks $250 billion more in aid for small U.S. businesses: Mnuchin US 02:29
Morocco reports 1,184 coronavirus cases, 90 deaths Other News 02:03
Pentagon chief accepts acting Navy Secretary's resignation US 01:27
Oman announces 40 new COVID-19 cases Arab World 00:55
Anti-coronavirus vaccine can be expected by yearend Other News 00:17
Egypt to ban Ramadan gatherings to counter coronavirus Other News 7 April 23:35
Singapore announces 106 new COVID-19 cases Other News 7 April 22:59
France fourth country to pass the 10,000 coronavirus death toll Europe 7 April 22:36
UK PM Johnson 'stable' in intensive care, needed oxygen after COVID-19 worsened Europe 7 April 22:15
Heydar Aliyev Center supports Iran amid COVID-19 outbreak (VIDEO) Society 7 April 21:44
Coronavirus cases in Turkey top 34,000, death toll hits 725 Turkey 7 April 21:24
Iraq confirms 91 new COVID-19 cases, 1,122 in total Other News 7 April 21:16
Minister: Unemployed citizens to be provided with benefits in Azerbaijan Society 7 April 20:58
Azerbaijan discloses amount of funds to be allocated in social sphere Society 7 April 20:49
Average monthly mortgage amount breaks its historical record in Azerbaijan Finance 7 April 20:40
Azerbaijan discloses rating of best banks in cashless payments Finance 7 April 20:18
Main highlights of Kazakhstan's energy market in 1Q2020 Oil&Gas 7 April 20:15
Azerbaijan sees growth in bank deposits in districts Economy 7 April 20:11
All news