National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus: More cases of coronavirus reported in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran, April 10

The number of coronavirus infection in Iran has reached to 68,192 cases, and 4,232 people died, said the spokesman of National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus.

"Within past 24 hours, about 122 patients COVID-19 have died, and thus, the number of those killed by the disease increased the casualties to 4,232 cases," said Kiyanoush Jahanpour, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Fortunately, the number of recovered patients has growing to 35,465, and they were released from hthe hospitals," the spokesman said.

"More than 80 instructions for smart social distancing have been announced and necessary protocols will be introduced in the work places from April 11 to reduce the risk of further infection spread," he said.

"There have been new cases of coronavirus infections in Tehran, the capital, as well as in Khorasan Razavi and West and East Azerbaijan provinces, most of which are related to unnecessary travels," Jahanpour added.