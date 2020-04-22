Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

As many as 1,194 people have been infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran in the past 24 hours, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing Ministry.

According to Jahanpur, 94 people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

Jahanpur added that the condition of 3,311 people is serious and critical.

So far, more than 377,000 tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 85,900 people have been infected, 5,391 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 63,100 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread of the infection. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.