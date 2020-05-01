Coronavirus kills 63 people in Iran within 24 hrs

TEHRAN, Iran, May 1

Trend:

The spokesman for Iran Ministry of Health announced that so far, 95,646 people in the country have been infected by the coronavirus, and with the death of 63 people in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus deaths in the country has reached 6,091.

“In the last 24 hours, 1,006 new cases of COVID-19 disease have been detected in the country,” Kianoosh Jahanpour said on May 1 with reference to the latest statistics on coronavirus in the country and death toll, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"So far, 76,318 people have been treated and recovered,” he said adding that 2,899 people were hospitalized.

"With the usage of the country's laboratory system, 475,023 Corona PCR tests have been performed so far,” Jahanpour said.

He expressed hope that people will follow the personal and public health protocols.