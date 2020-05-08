Crisis Management Organization urges Tehran residents to stay calm, following quake

TEHRAN, Iran, May. 8

Trend :

Spokesman forTehran Crisis Management Organization Ali Bakhtiari has urged the people to keep calm, following strong earthquake in Tehran.

Bakhtiari told Trend that the prediction of a larger earthquake in Tehran is not possible.

"So far, we have had 8 aftershocks between the magnitude of 2 and 2.5," he said.

He emphasized that the relief agencies are on standby by the order of the Interior minister and the Tehran Crisis Management Organization.

Bakhtiari pointed out that emergency spots for Tehran residents have been prepared, if needed.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 struck Iran early Friday, prompting some residents in the capital to get evacuated from their homes.

The earthquake occurred at 00:48 a.m. local time in Damavand district of Tehran at a depth of seven kilometers (4.34 miles), according to the Tehran University Seismological Center.

Previously four major faults were identified around Tehran, including Mosha-Fesham, North Tehran fault and South and North Rey faults.

According to experts, Mosha-Fesham and Rey faults are susceptible to a Richter 7+ magnitude earthquake.