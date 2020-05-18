Tehran Governor warns against being too optimistic about coronavirus

TEHRAN, Iran, May 18

Trend:

The acceptable and managed situation in Tehran province in terms of coronavirus should not make people too optimistic, the governor of Tehran said.

"We still believe that we should avoid full restoration of usual behavior, because this virus has unknown dimensions, and we have recently witnessed a new wave of its spread in some provinces,” Mohsen Bandpey said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He reminded that Tehran province is the center of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Mohseni Bandpey noted that if in average, there are 50 people per square kilometer in the country, in Tehran this number reaches one thousand people.

"Every day, 600,000 people use the subway, so any kind of negligence will make the efforts of medical staff fruitless," the governor said adding that the average treated cases' statistic in Tehran province is nearly 90 percent, and the average age of those who died from the diseases was eight years older than the national average.

"This shows that the medical staff is well-equipped to fight the infection, but there are still concerns over the issue,” he said.

Emphasizing that people should still stay at home as the safest place, noted while no restrictions were imposed on traffic, people must be careful.

The governor urged people to postpone travels till later while asking those who travel observe safety and health protocols.