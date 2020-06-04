Rouhani: If it gets worse, COVID-19 won't damage economy alone

TEHRAN, Iran, June 4

Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani pointed out to the possible resume of restrictions if the coronavirus spread would grow with people ignoring health precautions, Trend reports via Mehr News Agency.

Precise implementation of heath protocols and instructions related to COVID-19 was important, and helped to curb the spread of the disease to some extent, he said.

"The only way to stop the spread of the pandemic is to follow protocols and instructions," said Rouhani.

He said that officials in provinces should create awareness and urge people to travel as less as possible.

"People should take the recent COVID-19 warnings seriously, and stick to social distancing. If the disease rises again, the officials will be forced to bring back the restrictions, and this means serious damages," Rouhani said.

If it gets worse, COVID-19 damages will go beyond economy, said Rouhani.

Iran's Health Minister discussed the latest COVID-19 situation with the president on Wednesday, where he warned about the possible rise of the disease.

Also, the ministry has dispatched experts to southern and western provinces to inspect suspicious cases.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.