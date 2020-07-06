Zarif defends Iran's deal with China with MPs during parliament session

TEHRAN, Iran, July 6

Trend:

Iran Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif appeared at a public session of Iran's Parliament to answer the questions of MPs, Trend reports citing Radio Farhang.

Iran has been negotiating a 25-year accord with China and the terms will be announced once a deal is struck.

Referring to the 25-year agreement, Zarif said there was "nothing secret" about the deal.

He went on to say that the draft of the agreement was introduced when the President of China met with the Supreme Leader of Iran.

"The nation would be informed "when an accord has been concluded", he said.

“There is complete transparency in our relationship with China,” said Zarif. “But we must understand the fact that the source of power in the world is changing, we must accept the new reality of the world, and that does not mean that we have forgotten the slogan “neither East nor West”.”

China is also a key market for Iranian crude exports, which have been severely curtailed by the US sanctions.

Pointing to the export-oriented economy, Zarif said that to have a leap in production, Iran must increase exports.