Iran's Food & Drug Administration to release millions of masks from storage

TEHRAN, Iran, July 18

Trend:

Iran Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade rejected any shortage of masks in the country and asked Iran Food and Drug Administration (IFDA) to supply 18 million masks stored in warehouses.

The ministry confirmed availability of 18 million masks in warehouses and added it is ready to deliver large quantities of masks anywhere in the country, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

“The Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade has the daily production capacity of 11 million masks,” said the ministry in its statement.

“At the same time, the export shipments of masks are waiting for a license of the Food and Drug Administration,” the statement reads. “The production units are also ready to quickly increase their capacity.”

“The mask distribution network now covers stores, supermarkets, pharmacies and subways, which are monitored by the Ministry of Health and Medical Education,” the statement said.