Direct flights to resume from Lar to Dubai & vice versa

Iran 28 August 2020 00:26 (UTC+04:00)
Direct flights from the city of Lar, southern Iran, to Dubai (UAE) and vice versa will resume from Saturday after the pandemic recess, provincial official told on Thursday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Director General of Larestan International Airport in southern Iranian province of Fars Aminollah Solati said the flights will be operated by flydubai - Dubai Aviation Corporation.

Solati said that passengers can book the daily flights as of now and fly to Dubai observing the protective health protocols.

Larestan International Airport has ten foreign flights every day.

Since its outbreak in December 2019, the coronavirus pandemic postponed many meetings and events worldwide as it has killed near 830,000 up to now.

