Iran becomes rotating head of G24

Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnasser Hemmati in the recent virtual meeting of the Ministers and Heads of the Group of 24 took over rotating chairmanship of this group for a period of twelve months, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"That's a great honor for me to be at your service as the head of the G24 in the next 12 months," Hemmati told the online meeting.

Highlighting significance of G24, he added that due to the current deep recessions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the role and importance of the group is becoming more prominent day by day.

"In pursuing the agenda of the group, we intend to follow the issues of the past as much as possible and at the same time establish more constructive interactions between the members of the group," he said.

Stressing the need for further coordination to solve virus-related problems, he said, "As a group, we must always advocate for a coordinated global solution to ensure that all countries, without exception, have access to low-cost vaccine and treatment for Covid-19 as well as financial assistance, including emergency assistance, based on their needs and humanitarian reasons."

G24 was established in late 1971 to help the coordinate the positions of developing countries on international monetary and development finance issues.