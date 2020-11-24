President Rouhani: Iran to be able to mass produce coronavirus vaccine soon

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday said that Iran could be able to mass-produce the coronavirus vaccine, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Relying on its scientists, Iran will be able to make the vaccine and will be able to mass-produce owing to the necessary infrastructure, President Rouhani pointed out.

In order to provide health standards for the people, the government will benefit from domestic power, he underlined.

The Iranian president said that effective measures to purchase vaccines from countries that have achieved a safe vaccine have been taken.