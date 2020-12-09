6th Iran-Austria Energy Working Group meeting to be held soon
The 6th Iran-Austria Energy Working Group session slated to be held on Wednesday (December 9) via videoconference, Trend reports citing IRNA.
The meeting will be attended by ambassadors from both countries and special guests from the OPEC and the International Solar Alliance (ISA).
The meeting aims to discuss the technology of renewable energies and ways for optimal use of energy, as well as upgrading energy productivity.
The 5th Iran-Austria Energy Working Group session was held in Vienna on January 14-17.
Latest
Azerbaijan national team withdrew from participation in European Men's Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Mersin
Revival of Nagorno-Karabakh region to make significant contribution to regional cooperation – Azerbaijani minister (PHOTO)
Presentation of book of President of Turkmenistan "Traditions of Turkmen Statehood" published in Azerbaijani language
Mehriban Aliyeva: Heydar Aliyev Foundation launches project on restoration of our religious monuments and mosques in ancient land of Karabakh (PHOTO)
Georgia offers best conditions for outsourcing business companies in IT sector - Georgian Chamber of Commerce
Georgian lari affected by tourism sector suspension and devaluation of partner countries' currencies