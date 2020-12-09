6th Iran-Austria Energy Working Group meeting to be held soon

The 6th Iran-Austria Energy Working Group session slated to be held on Wednesday (December 9) via videoconference, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The meeting will be attended by ambassadors from both countries and special guests from the OPEC and the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

The meeting aims to discuss the technology of renewable energies and ways for optimal use of energy, as well as upgrading energy productivity.

The 5th Iran-Austria Energy Working Group session was held in Vienna on January 14-17.