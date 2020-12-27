Iran, Turkey willing to enhance police cooperation

Head of Iran’s International Police Brigadier-General Hadi Shirzad and his Turkish counterpart Lutfi cicek, in a virtual meeting on Saturday, underlined the need for promotion of police cooperation, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Head of Iranian international police said that Iran and Turkey have always had cordial relations and have witnessed a good level of police cooperation over the past several years.

Shirzad said that the two countries can cooperate on different areas, including fight against terrorist groups, organized crimes, smuggling, drug trafficking and human trafficking.

The Turkish side said for his part that his country is seeking to fight international criminals and is ready to make every kind of cooperation with Iranian police in this regard.