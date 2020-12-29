Bazargan Customs’ exports up by 31%

Managing Director of Bazaran Customs Mojtaba Bazgir said on Tuesday that since the reactivation of customs (mid-June this year), the rial value of goods exported from this border has grown by 31 percent, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Since the reopening of the border in mid-June this year, 79,639 tons of goods have been exported through this border, he underlined.

Major exports across the border include petrochemicals, plant and agricultural products, stones, ceramics, and glassware, as well as textiles, he further noted.

Bazargan Customs House is the most important Iranian ground border for importing and exporting to and from Turkey.