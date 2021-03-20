Iran COVID-19 update: 7,540 cases, 75 deaths in 24 hours
The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 7,540 COVID-19 infections and 75 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours, Trend reports citing Mehr.
Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,790,805 with the death toll standing at 61,724.
According to Lari, 3,849 patients are in critical condition while 1,536,606 patients have recovered.
So far more than 12.1 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.
