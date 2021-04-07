Iran and Kazakhstan sign cooperation document (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 7

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The foreign ministers of Iran and Kazakhstan have signed a 15-item document on a cooperation program between the two countries, Trend reports citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

The document signed by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi stressed the importance of strengthening friendly, neighborly and fraternal relations between the two countries.

According to the document, it is necessary to increase cooperation in bilateral, regional and international relations, develop existing cooperation with a long-term, purposeful and comprehensive strategy, find new areas of cooperation and eliminate possible obstacles on the basis of mutual respect.

The document also emphasizes sustainable consultations in the political, economic, social, humanitarian, environmental, military, security and cultural spheres.

After the meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said at a press conference that discussions were held on strengthening Iran's participation in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) within the framework of bilateral relations.

Zarif noted that the peaceful use of the Caspian Sea was reiterated in the meeting.

Iranian FM added that railways and transit routes are of great importance between Iran, Kazakhstan and other neighbors. It is necessary to increase cargo transportation by transit routes, he said.

"Kazakhstan's activity in the Incheh-Borun, Chabahar and Bandar Abbas ports is important for Iran. Iran is interested in expanding Kazakhstan's participation in Iranian ports. Thus, Kazakhstan will have access to international waters," he said.