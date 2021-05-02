Iranian, Iraqi officials discuss electricity cooperation

The Iranian Deputy Energy Minister has held a meeting with the Iraqi Electricity Minister in Tehran to discuss the development of relations and cooperation in the field of electricity supplies, Trend reports citing Mehr.

The two sides offered proposals and discussed cooperation between the two countries in areas such as repairing transformers and reducing depletions in the electrical grid in Iraqi cities.

The two sides also discussed the details of technical cooperation and electricity exchange between Iran and Iraq.

The Iraqi Minister of Electricity is in Tehran to meet with officials of the Iranian Ministry of Energy and is scheducled to hold talks with the Iranian Minister of Energy today.

Some media reports also said that the Iraqi minister is in Iran to discuss an increase in gas imports from Iran to meet the needs of its electricity sector this summer.