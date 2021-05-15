Iranian, Spanish FMs exchange views on economic, trade coop.

Iranian Foreign Minister and Spanish minister of industry, trade, and tourism discussed and exchange views on economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with his Spanish counterpart Arancha González Laya, and the minister of industry, trade, and tourism, Ms. Reese Maruto so as to discuss and exchange views on economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

In this meeting, Zarif referred to the important capacities of the two sides for bilateral economic cooperation, especially in terms of trade and cooperation in the fields of oil and gas, agriculture, tourism infrastructure, and the fields of air and sea transport.

He stressed the need to improve and enhance relations in these areas by removing existing barriers and aiming to achieve a position commensurate with the capacities of both sides.

Spanish Minister also emphasized the importance of relations between the two countries, expressing her country’s interest in strengthening economic and trade relations with Iran within the framework of the roadmap for cooperation between the sides.

She expressed hope that with the end of the corona crisis, a new era of bilateral economic cooperation would begin.