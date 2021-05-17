Iran receives 2nd delivery of Covid-19 vaccines through COVAX Facility

Iran, one of the self-financing participant countries of the COVAX Facility, has received the second batch of 1,452,000-dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The COVAX Facility is a partnership, co-led by Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi-The Vaccine Alliance and the World Health Organization (WHO), alongside key delivery partner United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The consignment is the second COVAX shipment to the country, with future consignments of the approved allocation of COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran, through the UNICEF procurement channel.

The AstraZeneca vaccines for Iran, manufactured by Catalent Anagni of Italy, landed at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport on Sunday, May 16, and were received by representatives of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran, in presence of the UNICEF and WHO technical teams.

With support of the UNICEF procurement channel under the COVAX facility, Iran received the first batch of AZ COVID-19 vaccines, produced by SK-Bio Institute of South Korea, containing 700,800 doses on April 5.