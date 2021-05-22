Iran, Japan call for development of legal & judicial ties

Deputy Justice Minister for Human Rights and International Affairs Mahmoud Abbasi on Saturday emphasized the need to bolster legal and judicial relations between Iran and Japan, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Abbasi made the remarks in a meeting with the Japanese Ambassador to Iran Aikawa Kazutoshi.

Referring to the Iran-Japan agreement signed on the transfer of convicts in 2016, he described it as a significant step in the legal and judicial relations between the two states.

He expressed Iran's readiness to promote the legal and judicial relations of the two countries to a high level by concluding and inking legal and judicial agreements in civil, criminal, commercial, and extradition issues.

Appreciating Japan's principled and logical stances in international and human rights forums and its positive votes in human rights conferences in favor of Iran, he termed these stances the result of bilateral human rights talk.

Japanese envoy Aikawa Kazutoshi, for his part, pointed to the longstanding relations between the two countries, noting that these ties have always been friendly and effective, and Japan welcomes the expansion of legal and judicial relations.