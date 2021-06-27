Iran not to deliver last months' nuclear records to IAEA: official
Iran will not deliver records of its nuclear activities to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) after a temporary understanding reached in January expired, the speaker of Iran's parliament said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
"Nothing was extended, and therefore none of the items recorded inside will ever be given to the agency," official Islamic Consultative Assembly News Agency quoted speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as saying.
Answering a question by a member of parliament in a public session, Qalibaf added that the records are in possession of the Iranian authorities, and Iran's Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions (SAPCS) law is being "thoroughly" implemented.
