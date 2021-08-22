Iran receives 16th batch of imported covid vaccine

Iran’s Red Crescent Society received 16th batch of imported coronavirus vaccine, containing over one million doses, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Head of Red Crescent Society Karim Hemmati said on Sunday that the batch contains 1.11 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine and was delivered to the Health Ministry after it arrived at Imam Khomeini International Airport near Tehran.

He said that the society continues to import vaccines from China with two batches every week.

The entity has so far imported a total of 18,170,000 doses of vaccine in 16 batches, according to Hemmati.

He noted that acceleration of vaccination would reduce number of deaths from the COVID-19, as Iran faces a rise in new cases and death in the fifth peak of the virus spread.

Red Crescent Society has set up seven field hospitals in different provinces of the country aimed at both receiving COVID-19 patients and vaccine administration.