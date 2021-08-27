EU chief voices readiness for cooperation with Iran

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell in a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressed EU readiness for developing cooperation with Iran.

Borrell pointed to the EU role as coordinator of the JCPOA and Vienna talks and urged Iran to set date for the next meeting in Vienna, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Participation of EU representative in Iranian president inauguration ceremony shows EU determination, he added.

He described developments in Afghanistan as a new challenge for the region, and emphasized the need for serious cooperation with regard to Afghan refugees.

Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, underlined Tehran commitment to maintain constructive negotiations and interactions in the framework of balanced diplomacy.

He termed negotiations as a tool for diplomacy.

A negotiation that has tangible and practical results and will preserve the rights and interests of the people is acceptable for Iran, he reiterated.

He stated that establishing a comprehensive government is the solution for Afghanistan crisis.

Afghan people should decide about their fate.

Iran is hosting over 3.5 million Afghan refugees but the new wave of refugees is a serious issue which requires international bodies’ assistance.