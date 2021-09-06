Iran delivers its jointly produced 'Sputnik-V' vaccines to Russia

TEHRAN, Iran, Sept.6

Trend:

A total of 2 million doses of the 'Sputnik-V' vaccine is being produced in Iran per month, and Iran has delivered this amount of 2 million doses to Russia, said Deputy Head of Iran's Biological Defense Base Dr. Mohammad Kariminia, Trend reports citing Javan newspaper.

Kariminia has indicated that the contract signed between Actoverco and Sputnik companies for monthly production of 2 million doses of vaccine in Iran and its details, will be released to the media outlets soon.

"Both Iran and Russia are seeing to use the available capacities in other countries, to increase the vaccine production," said Kariminia. "This is a very good strategy that Iran should be using."

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.