Iran’s Red Crescent launches coronavirus diagnosis unit in Kenya

Iran’s Red Crescent Society launched a unit for clinical examination and laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19 in Kenya, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The society said on Sunday that it enhanced the quality of its medical and diagnostic services of Islamic Republic of Iran’s health center in Kenya, known as Hilal Health Center, to improve diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 patients.

As a result, Kenya’s Health Ministry recognized the center as the reliable and standard unit for coronavirus diagnosis, the society added.

The center was recently launched during a ceremony attended by Iran’s Ambassador in Kenya and the countries health officials.