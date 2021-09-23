Iranian President calls for accelerating vaccination process

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said Thursday that stepping up the general vaccination of the people against the Covid-19 pandemic is a necessity, Trend reports citing Mehr.

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the comments in a meeting with the special committees of the National Task Force For Fighting Coronavirus on Thursday morning.

Raeisi also urged the officials to bolster the process of treating the Covid-19 outpatients who are not in critical condition.

He also called for tightening the control over the entry into the country for foreign nationals at the border gates to make sure that the health operating standards relating to the Covid-19 are observed.

The Iranian president also stressed the need to prepare a comprehensive plan to confront the probable waves of the pandemic in the future.

President Raeisi also underlined that the people need to be informed about the decisions on re-opening schools in a timely manner.

Also in today's meeting, the attendees discussed the ways to optimize the Coivd-19 restrictions on the businesses and the possible lockdowns in a targeted manner.