Close Tehran-Islamabad coordination on Afghanistan satisfying - Pakistani FM

Foreign Minister of Pakistan praising the Islamic Republic of Iran's position in the region says close coordination of the two countries on the Afghan issue is satisfying and would benefit the region, Trend reports citing İRNA.

A foreign ministry statement said Shah Mahmood Qureshi received Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Ali Bagheri Kani on Tuesday.

Recalling fraternal relations between the two countries, the Foreign Minister remarked that the recent high-level exchanges have further reinforced existing ties.

He emphasized the early implementation of the steps, agreed during the Prime Minister’s meeting with President Raisi on the margins of the SCO Summit in Dushanbe.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined the need for regular convening of institutional frameworks to bolster trade and economic relations.

He said that the upcoming session of the Joint Trade Committee would provide further impetus to efforts for strengthening economic linkages.

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked Iran for its steadfast support on Kashmir, especially at the Supreme Leader level. He underlined that Iran’s support is reassuring to the oppressed people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.