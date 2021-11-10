Biden extends US National Emergency on Iran for another year

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday extended “National Emergency State” against Islamic Republic of Iran for another year, Trend reports citing Mehr.

"Our relations with Iran have not yet been normalized and process of implementing the agreements with Iran on January 19, 1981 still continues. For this reason, the national state of emergency declared on November 14, 1979 and measures taken on that date to deal with the emergency must continue after November 14, 2021. Therefore, according to the National Emergency Law, I will extend the national emergency state regarding Iran for another year,” the statement added.