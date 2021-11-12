$3.5b of Iran’s blocked assets unfrozen

Managing Director of Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Ali Naderi has declared that more than 3.5 billion dollars of Iran’s assets blocked in another country have been unfrozen recently, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Naderi wrote on his Twitter account on Friday that less than 100 days after inauguration of President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration, the Islamic Republic has got access to over 3.5 billion dollars of its assets, which were frozen in another country.

According to the managing director, a notable part of these assets are being transferred into Iran’s trade sector.

Following imposition of the United States’ anti-Iran sanctions in recent years, billions of Iranian assets have been frozen in other countries’ banks and financial institutes; so, Iranian officials have been attempting to unlock the money via consultations with countries such as South Korea, Japan, Iraq and Oman.

Some Iranian news outlets have reported that $7 billion of Iranian money is frozen in India.