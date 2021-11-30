Pakistan seeking to increase trade routes on border with Iran

Pakistan has planned to increase the number of official border crossings with the Islamic Republic of Iran to three in order to expand public relations and help strengthen bilateral trade cooperation, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The government of Balochistan province in southwest Pakistan, as a neighboring province bordering Sistan and Baluchestan, Iran has panned to open more trade routes with Iran to help improve the lives of border residents and ensure continued supply of basic goods.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting presided over by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo also attended by political, military, security and economic officials.

It was decided in the meeting to open more border crossing points between Pakistan and Iran so that trade between the two countries does not come to a halt as it is the only source of income for the people of Makran.

The common borders of Iran and Pakistan, as two neighboring countries with cultural commonalities, connect the two provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan and the province of Balochistan. There are currently three official Mirjaveh (Taftan), Rimdan (Gabd) and Pishin (Mand) crossings between the two countries, and at the same time the Balochistan government is seeking to open special crossings on the border with Iran to support local trade.

According to local media the meeting held in Turbat gave a final shape to the frame work for trading oil and edibles with Iran, being the only source of income for the local people of border areas. The officials concerned briefed the meeting participants about the traditional and proposed model of border trade.