Iranian National Soccer Team wins its way into World Cup

The Iranian National Soccer Team gained a 1-0 victory over its guest Iraq in a match in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Thursday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The FIFA representative said he was happy with the match, both in terms of the way it was conducted and the presence of spectators.

The match ended with the Iranian players, coached by Dragan Skocic scored a goal against Iraq.

A large group of Iranian female football fans, too, were present in the stadium to watch the match despite the frosty cold and sporadic rain.

About 10,000 spectators watched the match in Tehran's Azadi stadium which paved the way for the Iranian team to play in the World Cup in Qatar, 2022.