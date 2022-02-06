Iran rescues 17 sailors of fire-hit Panamanian tanker
A sum of 17 sailors of a fire-hit Panamanian tanker were rescued by Iranian search and rescue vessels on Sunday afternoon, according to a senior official with the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran, Trend reports citing IRNA.
Nader Pasandideh said that Golden Tree tanker, which is owned by China and sails under the Panamanian flag, caught fire and immediately sent a message for help when it was 30 miles south of the Iranian Dayyer Port.
As soon as the message was received, the Iranian search and rescue units and fire extinguishing vessels were dispatched to the scene, the official said.
Noting that 17 sailors from different nationalities were rescued, he said that the fire has been completely extinguished.
