Iranian, EU delegations meet in Vienna

The Iranian and EU delegations in Vienna negotiations led by Ali Bagheri and Enrique Mora met and consulted on the proposals presented by the G4+1 delegations on final text of the revised JCPOA in Vienna Saturday night, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Also, on Saturday morning the Iranian and Chinese delegations headed by Bagheri and Wand Qun had a similar meeting.

Later on Saturday afternoon the Iranian and Russian delegations, led by Bagheri and Mikhail Ulyanov had a meeting in the Austrian capital city on the matter.