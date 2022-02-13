Iranian, EU delegations meet in Vienna
The Iranian and EU delegations in Vienna negotiations led by Ali Bagheri and Enrique Mora met and consulted on the proposals presented by the G4+1 delegations on final text of the revised JCPOA in Vienna Saturday night, Trend reports citing IRNA.
Also, on Saturday morning the Iranian and Chinese delegations
headed by Bagheri and Wand Qun had a similar meeting.
Later on Saturday afternoon the Iranian and Russian delegations, led by Bagheri and Mikhail Ulyanov had a meeting in the Austrian capital city on the matter.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Changes in rules of trampoline gymnastics will benefit athletes - Russian participant of World Cup in Baku
China supports Azerbaijan in light of future activities of Parliamentary Network of Non-Aligned Movement - official
Would like to express sincere gratitude to First VP of Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva - Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports
India faces ‘significant geopolitical challenges’, says White House as it releases Indo-Pacific strategy
UN should take steps against its Armenian employees inciting hatred towards Azerbaijan - Head of NGO