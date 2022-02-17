Iran’s top negotiator meets E3 representatives
Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has started a meeting with the representatives of France, Germany and the UK on Thursday evening, Trend reports citing IRNA.
Bagheri Kani wrote in a tweet last night that the negotiating teams in Vienna are closer than ever to an agreement After weeks of intensive talks.
“[N]othing is agreed until everything is agreed, though,” he noted, adding: “Our negotiating partners need to be realistic, avoid intransigence and heed lessons of past [four years].”
Iran’s top negotiator said that it’s time other parties to take their serious decisions.
Iran and the P4+1, namely China, France, Germany, Russia and the UK, are holding talks with the indirect participation of the US in Vienna to resume the JCPOA.
