Iran FM says talks with EU’s Borrell fruitful

Iran Materials 26 June 2022 09:32
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian called his talks with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell fruitful, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The two top diplomats held their talks on Saturday morning, discussing a host of issues, including the Vienna talks that are aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and lifting sanctions on the country.

Amirabdollahian posted a tweet hours after his meeting with Borrell n the Iranian capital.

“Met @JosepBorrellF in Tehran. Fruitful talks on a range of bilateral, regional & int. issues, incl. the latest on the sanctions lifting negotiations. A final deal is within reach, if other parties have the will to do so. Iran is resolute on reaching a good, strong & durable deal,” the Iranian diplomat tweeted.

