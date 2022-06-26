Iran FM says talks with EU’s Borrell fruitful

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian called his talks with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell fruitful, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The two top diplomats held their talks on Saturday morning, discussing a host of issues, including the Vienna talks that are aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and lifting sanctions on the country.

Amirabdollahian posted a tweet hours after his meeting with Borrell n the Iranian capital.

“Met @JosepBorrellF in Tehran. Fruitful talks on a range of bilateral, regional & int. issues, incl. the latest on the sanctions lifting negotiations. A final deal is within reach, if other parties have the will to do so. Iran is resolute on reaching a good, strong & durable deal,” the Iranian diplomat tweeted.