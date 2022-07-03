Authorized foreign nationals provided with banking services in Iran - CBI

Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced on Saturday that banking services are accessible for all authorized foreign nationals in Iran, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Following the publication of some news regarding restrictions on providing banking services to foreign nationals, the Director-General of Public Relations of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Mostafa Ghamari Vafa wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday that the card-based services, online shopping and transfer of funds through intra-banking system aka Paya (up to 100 million rials) are still available for all foreign nationals.

He added that in the coming days and after receiving the identity information of authorized foreign nationals from the competent authorities, other banking services will be provided to authorized foreign nationals.