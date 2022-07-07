Türkiye , Iran's Tabriz to boost cooperation on tourism

Türkiye and the Iranian city of Tabriz share many commonalities which they can use to expand cooperation in different fields, including tourism, Trend reports citing IRNA.

That was announced by Cetin Taner, the Turkish consul general in Tabriz, the capital of East Azerbaijan Province.

Taner made the remarks on Thursday during his meeting with Ahmad Hamzeh-Zadeh, Director General of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Department of East Azerbaijan.

The Turkish diplomat said that Türkiye and the northwestern city of Tabriz can expand their cooperation in different areas, given the commonalties they have, including those in historical, cultural and religious fields.

He said that such commonalities have brought the people of Türkiye and Tabriz closer to each other.

Taner also said that tourism-related activities will be boosted between the two sides after they were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that Türkiye has already conducted measures to introduce tourist attractions in Tabriz after the city was chosen as the tourism capital of the Islamic world.

Now, he added, Türkiye is ready to expand its cooperation with the major Iranian city in the tourism sector.