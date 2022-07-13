Iran-Uzbekistan trade volume increases by 103% year on year

Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Organization spokesman said that during last year 776,137 tons of non-oil products worth 517 million dollars were exchanged between Iran and Uzbekistan, which showed 103% increase year on year, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Ruhollah Latifi said on Tuesday that concurrent with Parliament speaker’s visit to Uzbekistan Iran’s share of exports to Uzbekistan during that period was 714,491 tons, worth 402 million dollars, which showed a 146 percent increase compared to the year before.

On volume of Uzbekistan’s exports to Iran, too, he said that Iran imported 62,000 tons of goods from Uzbekistan, worth 115 million dollars, that was 26% more than the same period last year.

Latifi said that Iran’s exported goods to Uzbekistan included mainly dairies, cleaning detergents, agricultural products, construction material, tar, industrial oils, mineral products, chemical and petrochemical products, sanitary items, refinery petro-products, pipes and profiles, home appliances, textiles, floor mats, ironware, industrial machines, and furniture.

He said that Uzbekistan’s imports from Iran, too, mainly included various types of threads, silk, edible seeds, particularly barley, and kaolin.