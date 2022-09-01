Iran, Türkiye follow up bilateral issues via joint working group: Minister

Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi on Wednesday stressed the importance of boosting Iran-Türkiye relations, and said that the two countries follow up their issues within a joint working group, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The official made the remark during talks with Deputy Turkish Interior Minister Tayyip Sabri Erdil in Tehran.

Vahidi said that Iran and Türkiye, as neighboring countries, have good capacities to help improve security and stability in the region.

He said that enemies are attempting to make the Islamic world be gripped by its internal issues. That’s why a new path should be taken in the face of Western powers.

The Iranian interior minister referred to some issues existing between Tehran and Ankara, including Türkiye’s water projects that he said have created problems for Iran.

Vahidi said that his Turkish counterpart has promised to follow up issues related to those projects.

He also said that the existing issues can be resolved through a joint working group appointed by the two sides, and that negotiations should be constantly held.

The Turkish official, on his part, said that Iran and Türkiye have always had good cooperation, including on fighting terrorism and organized crimes, adding that the mutual cooperation should be enhanced further.

He also said that issues related to water projects are bilateral too, which should be resolved through interaction.