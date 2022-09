Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Tuesday met with the President of the United Nations General Assembly Csaba Kőrösi in New York, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly. The two discussed UNGA’s influence on decision-making.

They also discussed delegation of UNGA obligations to the UN Security Council and both disagreed.