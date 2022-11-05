Iran successfully test fires suborbital carrier

The IRGC Aerospace Force successfully test fired Qaem 100 solid fuel carrier on Saturday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The ceremony in which the carrier was test fired was attended by Commander of IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier-General Amir Ali Hajizadeh and a large number of other commanders of the Iranian armed forces.

Qaem 100 carrier is capable of putting satellites up to 80 kg into orbits 500 kilometers from the surface of the Earth using three-stage solid fuel.

In today’s test, the first-stage engine of Qaem 100 carrier – namely the solid fuel Rafe’ engine – successfully underwent a suborbital test.

The engine had earlier been successfully tested on the ground.