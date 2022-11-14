Iran begins car exports to Venezuela

Iran has started to export cars to Venezuela, visiting Venezuelan Transport Minister Ramon Velasquez said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 80,000 orders for Iranian cars have been placed in Venezuela, and 1,000 of them will be sent in the first stage, Velasquez was quoted by Iran's Labour News Agency as saying.

There is a very high demand for Iranian car products in Venezuela, he noted.

Velasquez and his economic delegation are in Iran to attend the ninth meeting of the Joint Economic Commission of Iran and Venezuela, which started in the capital Tehran on Sunday.