Iran outdoes Europe’s largest supplier in steel output in November

Iran’s steel output outdid that of Europe’s largest steel supplier Germany in November, according to figures by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), Trend reports citing citing IRNA.

Worldsteel figures covered in a Friday report by the IRNA showed that Iran had produced 2.9 million metric tons (mt) of steel in November, up 3.9% from November 2021.

The figures showed that Iran’s November steel production had exceeded outputs reported by traditional rivals Turkey, Germany and Brazil, allowing the country to move up three places to the seventh position in the Worldsteel’s ranking of largest steel producers.

China remained the world’s top steel producer in November with 74.5 million mt of output, up 7.3% from same month last year while India’s output rose 5.7% year on year in November to 10.4 million mt, showed the figures.

The Worldsteel data showed that November steel output in Japan and United States had reached 7.2 million mt and 6.4 million mt, respectively, down 10.7% and 10.5% from November 2021.

Other major steel producers in November were Russia with 5.6 million mt of output, South Korea with 4.8 million mt, Germany with 2.8 million mt, Türkiye with 2.4 million mt and Brazil with 2.6 million mt, all of them reporting declines of between 9% and 30% in monthly output compared with November last year.